MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 990 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,454,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 936,335 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.