MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 385 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $20.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.