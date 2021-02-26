MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 164 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,175. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

