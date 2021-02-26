MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 98,726 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,636,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,114,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,341,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

