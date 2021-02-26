MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.