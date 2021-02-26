MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ichor by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $42.87. 6,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,570. The stock has a market cap of $998.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

