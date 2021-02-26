MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 320 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

