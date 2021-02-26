Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,101. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

