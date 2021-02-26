Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

MMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 23,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

