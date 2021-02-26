MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAVBF opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

