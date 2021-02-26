Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 1,999,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,390,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

