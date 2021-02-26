MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. MasTec also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. 1,018,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,805. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

