Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,951. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

