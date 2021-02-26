Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $246.11 on Friday. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

