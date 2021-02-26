Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP David A. Rodriguez Sells 10,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MAR traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 5,123,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $159.98.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
