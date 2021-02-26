Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP David A. Rodriguez Sells 10,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 5,123,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

