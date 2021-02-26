MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $551.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

