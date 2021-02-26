MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $551.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.72.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
