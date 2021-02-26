MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 5,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.