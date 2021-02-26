Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 12%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price traded down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.12. 1,405,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,768,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
