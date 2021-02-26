Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 12%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price traded down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.12. 1,405,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,768,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marin Software alerts:

In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.