Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

