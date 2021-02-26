Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.65. 577,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

