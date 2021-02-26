Mapfre’s (MPFRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

