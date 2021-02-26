Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $83.09.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.