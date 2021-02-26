Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

