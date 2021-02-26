Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at VTB Capital

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

