Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.75-$20.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.91 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.90 EPS.

M stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

