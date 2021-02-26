Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $16.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

M stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

