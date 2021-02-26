LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $115.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.
LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.74.
LYB opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
