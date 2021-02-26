LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $115.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.74.

LYB opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

