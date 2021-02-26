Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Shares of Lydall stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

