Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Shares of Lydall stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

