Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.77.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

