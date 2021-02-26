Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $0.70 to $0.80 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

