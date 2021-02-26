LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Announces Earnings Results

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 759,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

