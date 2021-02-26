Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 218.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,339,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

