Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.79 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $21.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $85.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.78 billion to $90.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.82 billion to $89.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

