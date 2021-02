Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.79 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $21.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $85.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.78 billion to $90.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.82 billion to $89.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, décor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.