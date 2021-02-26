Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $610.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.