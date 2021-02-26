Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.52 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

