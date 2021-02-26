Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

CCI stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.51. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

