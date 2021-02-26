Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.