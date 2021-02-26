Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Orion Energy Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $264.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

