Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

