Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $6,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock worth $3,590,787. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

