Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $32.34 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 280,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Balchem by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 208.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 35.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.