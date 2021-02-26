Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.75% of Maximus worth $33,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

