Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,890 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.48% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $390,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $97,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock worth $115,710,658. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

