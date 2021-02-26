Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $48.18 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $48,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $174.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.89. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.