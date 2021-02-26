Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $35,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME opened at $100.00 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.42. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.