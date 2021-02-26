Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 3,824 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $41,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

