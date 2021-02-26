Loopring Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $642.71 million and $44.72 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,036,268 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

