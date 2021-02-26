Loom Network Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $105.86 million and approximately $33.96 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00700937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

