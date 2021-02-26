Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.