Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,050.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.72 or 0.03128538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00366550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.70 or 0.01050351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.91 or 0.00440630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00389283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00254153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023145 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

